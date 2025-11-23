Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 57.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.33. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.