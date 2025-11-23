Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.8624. 73,734,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 51,649,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $1.70.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $391.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.