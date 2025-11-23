Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 12,700 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.52% of Everus Construction Group worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Everus Construction Group by 112,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECG opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

