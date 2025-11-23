Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $53.64. 2,455,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,995,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYM. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.0%

Insider Activity

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -766.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,004,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,880. This represents a 87.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 68,160 shares of company stock worth $4,761,942 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,824,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 13.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 445,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 53.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Symbotic by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

