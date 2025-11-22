Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $716.07 and traded as low as $695.12. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $707.15, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $716.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.31.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

