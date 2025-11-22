Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 32.1% – Should You Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 32.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. 495,658,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average session volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

