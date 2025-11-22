SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $121.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $174.10.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

