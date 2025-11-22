Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.8333.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group
Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance
Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.98%.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jefferies Financial Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.