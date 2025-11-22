AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLVLY. Zacks Research cut AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.17. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). AB Volvo had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.47%.The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

