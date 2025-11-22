Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,261 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,479.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 492,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 461,449 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,599,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,824,000 after buying an additional 300,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after buying an additional 290,989 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,177,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $75,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,966,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,735,628.75. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $97,575.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,658.76. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,003,096 shares of company stock valued at $75,678,276. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -101.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. UBS Group set a $88.00 price objective on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.