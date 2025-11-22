Metsera Inc. $MTSR Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) by 925.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Metsera were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera in the first quarter valued at $78,748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Metsera during the first quarter worth about $65,382,000. Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new stake in Metsera in the first quarter worth about $64,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Metsera in the first quarter worth about $42,395,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,932,000.

MTSR stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.16. Metsera Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Metsera ( NASDAQ:MTSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.55).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Metsera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Metsera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metsera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

