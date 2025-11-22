Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Head to Head Comparison

Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Careview Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Careview Communications and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Careview Communications -46.96% N/A -94.89% Phreesia -5.35% -8.75% -6.12%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Careview Communications $8.25 million 0.45 -$4.70 million N/A N/A Phreesia $449.67 million 2.67 -$58.53 million ($0.42) -47.70

This table compares Careview Communications and Phreesia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Careview Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Careview Communications and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Careview Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Phreesia 1 0 13 1 2.93

Phreesia has a consensus target price of $33.71, indicating a potential upside of 68.28%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Careview Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Careview Communications has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phreesia beats Careview Communications on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Careview Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

