Burford Capital Limited $BUR Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 131.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BUR opened at $8.68 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.03 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. Research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

