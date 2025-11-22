Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,624 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 893.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 1,035,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 806,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,775,000 after buying an additional 317,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.34. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

