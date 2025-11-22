Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 6,096 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after buying an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after buying an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,336,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,967,000 after buying an additional 772,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.85.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,056.72. The trade was a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

