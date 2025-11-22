ProShare Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 197.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 919,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 108,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $677,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 266,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,127,879.58. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $6,992,638.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 297,297 shares of company stock valued at $34,932,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

