Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Riskified Ltd. $RSKD

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Riskified by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $774.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

