10,303 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Acquired by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. AppLovin makes up about 2.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in AppLovin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of APP opened at $520.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $611.23 and its 200-day moving average is $469.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,105.50. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 202,900 shares of company stock worth $123,646,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

