SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF $TLTW

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TLTW stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

