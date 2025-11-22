Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 207.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $148,312.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 164,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,226.90. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $873.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%.The business had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

