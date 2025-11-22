SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 903,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 286,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 761,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $10,128,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $66.14 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

