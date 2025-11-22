SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 134.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,707.34. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock worth $5,230,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $305.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.86 and its 200 day moving average is $264.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

