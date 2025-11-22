Savant Capital LLC Invests $65,000 in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $29,525,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,670,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 1,231,484 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,220,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 716,714 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $588,832.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 149,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,154.40. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 256,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,731.99. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,380 shares of company stock worth $7,594,654. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.