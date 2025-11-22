SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,201 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 148.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:ONTO opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

