Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TVRD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from $55.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Tvardi Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on TVRD
Institutional Trading of Tvardi Therapeutics
Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20.
Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 565.83% and a negative net margin of 678.79%.
Tvardi Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tvardi Therapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Tvardi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tvardi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.