Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TVRD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from $55.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Tvardi Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 565.83% and a negative net margin of 678.79%.

Tvardi Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

