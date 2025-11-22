SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 180.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 142.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,589,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,937,000 after buying an additional 2,695,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 148.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,978,000 after buying an additional 2,461,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,797,000 after buying an additional 2,424,471 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,067,000 after buying an additional 2,211,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

GNTX stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

