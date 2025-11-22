SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 160,574 Shares of Organogenesis $ORGO

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 748.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 2,520,941 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.43 million, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

