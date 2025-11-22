Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,425,367,000 after acquiring an additional 785,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 978.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 397,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 360,350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,807,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,102,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $79.47.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
