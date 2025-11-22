Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,425,367,000 after acquiring an additional 785,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 978.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 397,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 360,350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,807,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,102,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $79.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3334 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.