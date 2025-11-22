Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 437 Shares of iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 1.13. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total transaction of $1,659,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,936.80. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $2,571,953.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,181,258.26. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,059 shares of company stock worth $5,106,473. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.