Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $AMC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

