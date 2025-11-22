Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MD. Zacks Research lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,994.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,323. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $697,822.80. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 968,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,682,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after buying an additional 751,109 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at $8,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 474,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 476,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 414,216 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.45 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

