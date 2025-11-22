SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 194,252 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.