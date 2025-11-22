SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 52,610 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5,662.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Yeung sold 9,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $165,024.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,642. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.02%. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $18.20 price target on Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

