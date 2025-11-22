Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,118 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10,895.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,447,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,947,000 after buying an additional 4,406,759 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 856.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 268,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 946.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 144,876 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 80,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,650,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

