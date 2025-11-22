Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CPT opened at $105.28 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The business had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.04.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

