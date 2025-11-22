Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 647 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,330,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,587,000 after buying an additional 1,110,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $31,311,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 887,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 403,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,579,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $81.11 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

