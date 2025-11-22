Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 9,869 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in nCino by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in nCino by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of nCino by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.62. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $125,978.61. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,187,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,651,439.80. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 3,889,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $116,677,620.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,483,731 shares of company stock valued at $135,709,761 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.