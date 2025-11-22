Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 330 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $855.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,066.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

