Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Upstart by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 560,668 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 71.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 506,787 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $19,098,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,972,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Upstart by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,287.14. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $2,705,438.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,227.02. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Up 4.2%

UPST opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.60 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

