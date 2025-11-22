Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SZGPY. Zacks Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.50. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

