Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $6.25. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 14,112 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cheetah Mobile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $195.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 47.30%.The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

