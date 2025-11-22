ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.09 and traded as low as $538.14. ASM International shares last traded at $555.01, with a volume of 10,099 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of ASM International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

ASM International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $611.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.96.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $932.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. ASM International had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 22.23%. ASM International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

