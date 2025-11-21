Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,991,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,823,272.30. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $93,760.00.

MAX stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $751.74 million, a PE ratio of -384.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

