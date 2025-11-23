Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.27 and traded as low as $18.0650. Puma shares last traded at $18.0650, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Puma Stock Performance

About Puma

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

