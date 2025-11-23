ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.20 and traded as high as C$55.27. ATCO shares last traded at C$54.45, with a volume of 220,774 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.
Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.
