Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.27. Approximately 790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.88.

About Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

