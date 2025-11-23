Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.67 and last traded at $79.70. 14,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 9,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes Gold Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Themes Gold Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.98% of Themes Gold Miners ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

