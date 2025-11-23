GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 55,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 274,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Up 4.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.