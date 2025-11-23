Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.59. 1,629,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 696,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of -2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63.
Institutional Trading of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
