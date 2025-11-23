Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.59. 1,629,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 696,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of -2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63.

Get Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.