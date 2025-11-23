Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 22,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 7,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.
Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.
Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.
Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.
